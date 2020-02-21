Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Don Sweeney has struck a deal days before the NHL trade deadline.

The Boston Bruins on Friday acquired winger Ondrej Kase from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for veteran forward David Backes, defenseman prospect Axel Andersson and a 2020 first-round draft pick.

The Bruins will retain 25 percent of Backes’ salary, according to the team’s press release announcing the trade. Backes, who hasn’t suited up for Boston since Jan. 9, carries a $6 million cap hit for the 2020-21 season.

The deal gives the Bruins some needed forward depth, as the organization continues its seemingly endless pursuit of a top-six right wing. Kase, 24, has seven goals and 16 assists for 23 points in 49 games this season.

Kase, who’s signed through next season with a cap hit of $2.6 million, is two years removed from posting career-high totals of 20 goals and 18 assists for 38 points across 66 games. He compiled 11 goals and nine assists for 20 points in just 30 games last season.

Backes, a very strong two-way forward during his 10 seasons with the St. Louis Blues (2006-16), was the consummate professional throughout his time in Boston after signing a five-year, $30 million contract with the Bruins before the 2016-17 campaign. His contract became a burden, though, and the Bruins certainly were motivated to get that deal off their books, even if it meant relinquishing a first-round pick and a 20-year-old blue liner they selected in the second round of the 2018 NHL Draft.

The NHL trade deadline is at 3 p.m. ET on Monday.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images