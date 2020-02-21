The Boston Bruins added a needed player in Ondrej Kase on Friday, and in doing so, they gave themselves much more salary cap flexibility.

Yes, you read that right.

In unloading David Backes’ contract (Boston is retaining $1.5 million of his $6 million AAV) onto the Anaheim Ducks’ books, the Bruins now are swimming in much more cap space than when the day began. Of course, the Bruins also had to part with a first-round pick and defense prospect Axel Andersson to get the deal done, but such is life for teams trying to part with bulky and regrettable contracts.

So, where do the Bruins stand now? In decent position.

@Bruinscapspace on Twitter (who is a great follow, by the way), has the B’s at about $5.4 million in cap space now, but more reasonably closer to $5 million once roster moves go through.

OK – Bruins need to send 2 players down to make room for Kase and Clifton (due back from injury). Assuming it will be Lauzon and Kuhlman (dont need waivers) the B's would be around $5M in cap space. pic.twitter.com/TcE7PtU77E — $5.4M=LTIRBruinsCapspace (@bruinscapspace) February 21, 2020

For those keeping track at home, pretty much all the other notable players the Bruins are linked to will fit under $5 million. According to CapFriendly, Chris Kreider carries a $4.625 million AAV, while Kyle Palmieri is at $4.65 million. Josh Anderson is at $1.85 million, and $2 million is Joe Thornton’s AAV. One exception would be Brandon Saad, who has a $6 million AAV this season and next, so the Chicago Blackhawks would have to retain money if the Bruins wanted him.

That said though, the Bruins are in a much, much better position.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images