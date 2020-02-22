Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns’ wrist injury has finally been diagnosed.

After sustaining a left wrist injury and being scratched from Minnesota’s last game before the All-Star break, the former first-overall pick underwent treatment and continued evaluation that confirmed a fracture, per The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski.

Karl-Anthony Towns has a fracture in his left wrist, Wolves say. He will be re-evaluated in 2 weeks. Wolves play 8 games in that span, not including a 9th on 3/6, which is the 2 weeks to the day. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) February 21, 2020

The center wasn’t expected to play against the Boston Celtics on Friday, with Naz Reid starting in his place. The Timberwolves say Towns will be re-evaluated in two weeks, and coach Ryan Saunders believes the injury was sustained against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Jan. 25.

In the three weeks since, Towns’ immediate x-rays turned up negative, so he received treatment and tried to play through it. After seeing no improvement, the big man underwent multiple exams where the fracture was reveled.

Towns will miss his 19th game of the season Friday, but is averaging a career-best 26.5 points per game in the 35 he has played. The Timberwolves continue without him against the Celtics, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports Images