Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tuukka Rask has quietly risen to the top in many of the most important statistical categories for goalies.

The Boston Bruins netminder stopped 62 of 63 shots over the last two games and is now the NHL’s leader in save percentage and goals against average. For this reason, he earned VA Healthcare Hero of the Week honors.

Find out more by watching the video above.

Learn more about VA Healthcare and serve those who served at www.nesn.com/veteran.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images