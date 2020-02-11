BOSTON — What a finish at TD Garden on Monday.
Northeastern won its third straight Beanpot, and the Huskies did it in thrilling fashion.
After conceding the game-tying goal to Boston University’s Trevor Zegras with 1.2 seconds to play in regulation, the Huskies claimed overtime.
With Northeastern on a power play, Jordan Harris carried the puck at the point, then threw it to the net, where there was a good bit of traffic. The puck ended up making its way through all the bodies and past BU netminder Cam Tucker to give the Huskies a 5-4 win.
Watch the goal here:
Back-to-back-to-BACK CHAMPS!!! @GoNUmhockey | https://t.co/kRfyrxa5OI pic.twitter.com/rlIEdQhHkf
— NESN (@NESN) February 11, 2020
Impressive.
It was Harris, a Haverhill, Mass. native’s, fourth goal of the season. He’s a 2018 third-round pick of the Montreal Canadiens.