BOSTON — What a finish at TD Garden on Monday.

Northeastern won its third straight Beanpot, and the Huskies did it in thrilling fashion.

After conceding the game-tying goal to Boston University’s Trevor Zegras with 1.2 seconds to play in regulation, the Huskies claimed overtime.

With Northeastern on a power play, Jordan Harris carried the puck at the point, then threw it to the net, where there was a good bit of traffic. The puck ended up making its way through all the bodies and past BU netminder Cam Tucker to give the Huskies a 5-4 win.

Watch the goal here:

Impressive.

It was Harris, a Haverhill, Mass. native’s, fourth goal of the season. He’s a 2018 third-round pick of the Montreal Canadiens.