Having a tough time picturing Tom Brady playing for a team other than the Patriots?

So is Colin Cowherd.

Cowherd tackled a slew of the NFL’s most noteworthy storylines in a game of “Would You Rather?” on Wednesday’s edition of “The Herd.” When asked if he’d rather see Brady keep playing in New England or take his talents elsewhere, Cowherd opted for the former.

“I would rather Tom Brady stay in New England,” Cowherd said on FOX Sports 1. “Like Derek Jeter, let’s wrap it up. Let’s have another year, let’s make it clean. Let’s not junk it up by moving to a franchise that doesn’t have the facilities, doesn’t have the coach, doesn’t have the quarterback. It’s just much easier for them (Patriots) to add a veteran star wide receiver like Stefon Diggs. It’s cleaner, his legacy is intact. I don’t want to see Derek Jeter in a Rays uniform. I just don’t want to see it.”

It seems like there’s a good chance Cowherd’s wish will be granted, as Robert Kraft on more than one occasion has expressed his unwavering desire to keep Brady in a New England uniform. That said, you can’t entirely rule out Brady being overwhelmed on the open market, and the six-time Super Bowl champion reportedly is “prepared” to meet with other teams.

It’s safe to say the buzz surrounding Brady will be unrelenting over the next month.

