“Here in New England sports matter to us, but right now there are more important things than goals, or home runs.”

Tom Caron sums up the state of the world, and more specifically New England with the above quote. We’re in the middle of history. Things currently aren’t okay, but eventually, with the help of everyone, we will get through this.

The New England Sports Network has been providing the people of New England with cutting edge sports content since 1984, and while there currently aren’t any games going on, we aren’t going anywhere and Caron hammered home this point.

“While we bunker down and keep our distance through these tough times, NESN will be here to help rekindle the community that makes New England the greatest sports region in the world.”

These are dark times we’re living in, but soon enough the lights at Fenway Park will illuminate the darkness. We will get through this, together.

