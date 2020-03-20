A potential wild card in the Red Sox’s 2020 season, whenever that begins, is Collin McHugh — who signed with Boston during spring training.

The veteran pitcher, who had served as both a starter and reliever over his time with the Houston Astros, is dealing with a strained right flexor tendon that could end up delaying the beginning of his season.

With Chris Sale out for the season, McHugh coming back healthy and serving as a useful arm in whatever role he’s placed in would, obviously, be important.

And Thursday, Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom shared the latest on McHugh.

“He was still working out and progressing towards throwing obviously when all this happened,” Bloom said, via MLB.com. “He is still in the Fort Myers area right now because we expect he will return at some point and continue to progress. Hopefully, obviously it’s a little tougher for everybody right now, but hopefully he’ll be able to (work) as much as he can, and we’ll be able to have him progress to throwing and move him forward as much as we can.”

It’s unclear when the Major League Baseball season might start, but it wouldn’t be any earlier than mid-May.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images