It’s no secret David Ortiz loves the city of Boston. And he reminded everyone again Friday in a touching video.

While the sports world has been put on hold and the nation has been told to stay home amid the coronavirus outbreak, there’s another group of workers who have been the exception: hospital staff.

Boston is known for its cutting edge hospitals and Ortiz recognizes that as well as anyone. He spent 14 seasons with the Red Sox, where he became a three-time World Series champ and a ten-time All-Star.

Big Papi got to know the Massachusetts General Hospital staff particularly well last summer, after receiving treatment for a gunshot he sustained in the Dominican Republic on June 9. And the former Red Sox star put out a video to make sure the Mass. General staff received the thanks it deserves during this time of crisis.

“I just want to take this moment to say thank you so much. Thank you very much to every single the nurse and doctor at Mass. General Hospital,” he said. “We all are cheering for you because we know how much you guys are sacrificing to help people out in this incredible epidemic time.

“Thank you very much. God bless all of you. We all know how much you guys are sacrificing your family, your friends and yourself to continue helping people. … We are all cheering for you, everywhere in this country, because we know how great you guys are, especially me. I know how wonderful you guys are at Mass. General Hospital, so thank you very much and God bless you.”

Massachusetts has over 2,400 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 25 coronavirus-related deaths.

