If Tom Brady is stressing about his looming free agency, it’s hard to tell.

The longtime New England Patriots quarterback is set to hit the open market for the first time in his legendary career when the new league year begins. The legal tampering period starts Monday, but in the interim, he’s spending his time on vacation, it appears.

Judging by Instagram stories from both Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, the Brady family and the QB’s trainer Alex Guererro, are someplace where the weather is nice and they can ride horses.

Here are some posts that Brady and Bundchen have shared:

"Who do I have over here? TB12 master? … TB12 man on a horsey?" pic.twitter.com/mc8n4PDtfh — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) March 11, 2020

The new league year begins March 18.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images