The ongoing Tom Brady saga reached a new height of absurdity over the weekend when amateur lip-readers spent hours attempting to decipher what the New England Patriots quarterback had said while sitting front row at a Syracuse basketball game with Julian Edelman and Jimmy Fallon.

But why was that trio there in the first place?

Adam Weitsman, the man responsible for bringing Brady, Edelman and Fallon to the Carrier Dome, explained Wednesday during an appearance on WEEI’s “Greg Hill Show.”

“I talked to Tom first,” said Weitsman, who owns a New York scrap metal company called Upstate Shredding — Weitsman Recycling, as transcribed by WEEI.com. “I had never met Julian, and I had never met Jimmy Fallon. Tom invited them, and none of these guys profited anything to come up there. They are all about charity. We did some stuff with the Boys and Girls Club and the Rescue Mission, the big charities I represent up there.

“But the Syracuse basketball coach, Jim Boeheim, is my closest guy friend, and he lives and breathes Tom Brady. Tom and I basically in New York City, where we live — there’s some commonality on where he and I both live, so I talked to Tom, and Tom invited those guys up. …

“Coach Boeheim is a pretty miserable guy, but he always smiles when he talks about Tom Brady. I thought it would be cool for Tom Brady to come up, and it worked out great. They came up for a little while. They flew in and we had a good time. They are great guys. They had no security. They came up to see the game, and they went home.”

Weitsman offered additional insight Tuesday in a letter to Syracuse.com, telling the publication he personally paid for the police escort that brought Brady, Edelman and Fallon to and from the arena.

As for where Brady will end up this offseason, Weitsman hopes he stays put.

“We talked about it a little,” he said on WEEI. “He asked me what I thought, and I said, ‘Money is not an object for you. Just go where you’re going to be happy.’ I would love for him to stay with the Patriots, but we’ll see what happens.”

Brady is set to hit unrestricted free agency March 18 if he and the Patriots cannot come to terms on a new contract by that date.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports Images