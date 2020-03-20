Fans of the New England Patriots are awaiting the replacement of Tom Brady with the star quarterback reportedly on his way to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Names like Cincinnati Bengals’ Andy Dalton and Carolina Panthers’ Cam Newton have been floated around to possibly take over for the Patriots in 2020. ESPN’s Max Kellerman has a different preference, however, when it comes to a possible replacement for Brady.

“I wonder if (Matthew) Stafford’s available still,” Kellerman said on “Get Up!” on Thursday. “Because Detroit won three games. People can say whatever they want about, ‘well Detroit really wants to win this year.’ They always seem to want to win. Stafford has elite talent but has underachieved compared to his elite talent, at least in terms of playoff success. And he is the most talented guy who could maybe be available.”

If Stafford does happen to be on the trading block for the Detroit Lions in hopes of going somewhere he could win, Bill Belichick more than likely has Lions coach and former Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia on speed dial to make it happen.

