Despite rumors to the contrary, Tom Brady-to-the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is not a done deal just yet.

That’s according to Greg Auman, who covers the Buccaneers for The Athletic. Auman on Tuesday disputed the various reports that Brady had agreed to a contract with Tampa Bay.

A deal “could very well end up happening, and could even be announced Wednesday,” Auman wrote. “But right now, any reports that it’s done are premature.”

Just to update: Tom Brady and Bucs is not a done deal yet. Could very well end up happening, and could even be announced Wednesday. But right now, any reports that it's done are premature, I'm told. Just stay tuned. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) March 17, 2020

The Bucs reportedly made a “strong offer” to Brady worth at least $30 million per season, and general manager Jason Licht acknowledged his team’s interest in the 42-year-old quarterback.

“We’re waiting to see what Tom decides just like everybody else,” Licht, a former New England Patriots executive, told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Brady announced Tuesday morning he was leaving the Patriots after 20 seasons but has yet to choose a new team. The Buccaneers and Los Angeles Chargers are considered the leading candidates to sign the six-time Super Bowl champ, who officially will become a free agent at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images