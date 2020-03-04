Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If Julian Edelman is the president of the “Keep Tom Brady in New England” club, Chase Winvoch is his VP.

Winovich recently put his own spin on one of Shakespeare’s most iconic lines for the caption of an Instagram post dedicated to Brady, whose NFL future remains uncertain. The edge rusher informed his fellow Michigan man that he’s “not allowed” to leave Foxboro, the quarterback’s home dating back to 2000.

The 24-year-old was at it again Tuesday in the comment section of Brady’s latest Instagram, a sponsored post for a new high-tech mattress.

“#pleaseDad #staytom #goat,” Winovich wrote.

Winovich also asked the six-time Super Bowl champion if there was a limit on how many mattresses one can buy. We imagine the 2019 fourth-round pick would buy any amount as long as it would keep Brady in a Patriots uniform.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images