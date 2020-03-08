Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Illegal sign stealing has consumed Major League Baseball this offseason.

The Houston Astros have faced the brunt of the blowback, firing manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow as a result of the league’s findings. The Boston Red Sox have taken some heat too, and currently await the results of an investigation into allegations they stole signs as well.

But Red Sox great Carl Yastrzemski has a unique take on sign stealing in general. In fact, he’s not a fan of it at all.

Here’s why, per The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham:

“If I was playing, I wouldn’t want the pitches,” the 80-year-old recently said. “Because if one pitch is wrong, that really throws you off. If somebody said to me, ‘Do want the pitches?’ I would say no.”

Interesting.

A ruling in the Red Sox’s sign-stealing investigation is expected in early March.

