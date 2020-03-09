Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Twenty Boston Red Sox players now know what they’ll be making in the upcoming season.

The Red Sox on Monday announced they’d agreed to contract terms with 19 of their pre-arbitration eligible players for the 2020 campaign. They also announced that Rafael Devers’ contract had been renewed, meaning Devers’ camp and the Red Sox didn’t agree on his salary terms. However, since Devers’ side essentially has no power in negotiations, the Red Sox were able to set his salary.

Here’s what Devers will be making in 2020, according to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier.

Red Sox announce one-year agreements with 19 pre-arb-eligible players on their roster, most notably Rafael Devers, who signed for $692,500. He becomes arbitration-eligible for the first time after the 2020 season. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) March 9, 2020

Yep, that’s a bargain.

Speier also noted the salaries for a couple other players.

Other notable 2020 salaries for pre-arb-eligible Red Sox:

Rafael Devers $692.5K

Alex Verdugo $601.5K

Ryan Weber $600K

Ryan Brasier $584.5K

Marcus Walden $579.5K

Josh Taylor $577K All others, including Michael Chavis ($571K), were within $10K of the 2020 minimum of $563.5K. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) March 9, 2020

The other players to sign were: Yoan Aybar, Colten Brewer, Austin Brice, Matt Hall, Kyle Hart, Darwinzon Hernandez, Chris Mazza, Mike Shawaryn, Jonathan Arauz, C.J. Chatham, Bobby Dalbec, Tzu-Wei Lin and Marcus Wilson.

