Tom Brady to the Tennessee Titans? A.J. Brown is hoping that happens.

Speaking Monday on SiriusXM NFL Radio, the second-year Titans receiver couldn’t hide his admiration for Brady, who’s set to hit free agency next week for the first time in his NFL career.

Brown spoke highly of Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill — another impending free agent — but said playing alongside the longtime New England Patriots star would be “insane.”

“Of course, we would want Ryan back,” Brown said. “Of course. I’ve got chemistry with him already, so going into Year 2, I feel like it would just grow more. But unfortunately, if things don’t go as planned and we get Tom Brady or whatever — like, who wouldn’t want to play with Tom Brady. I’m just going to be honest. He knows how to do it. He’s won Super Bowls, and I really want to be around him. Even if I don’t play with him, I just want to have a conversation with him — just try to pick his brain and see how he does things.

“But if we’re fortunate enough to get Tom Brady this year, that would be insane. But regardless of whoever we get, I just want them just to hurry up so I can know who my quarterback will be this upcoming year.”

Titans WR AJ Brown talks about the QB position in Tennessee. "Of course we want Ryan (Tannehill) back.. I got chemistry with him, but if things don't go according to plan…. who wouldn't want to play with Tom Brady" 👇 #TITANUP #Patriots 👇 pic.twitter.com/NJxBav42s6 — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) March 9, 2020

Brown, who garnered interest from the Patriots before being selected in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, was one of the league’s most productive rookie wideouts, catching 52 passes for 1,051 yards and eight touchdowns. Six of those scores — including three 50-plus-yarders — came after Tannehill replaced Marcus Mariota as Tennessee’s starting quarterback in Week 7.

Despite Tannehill’s fantastic statistical season, many view the Titans as the front-runner to sign Brady if the 42-year-old signal-caller opts to leave the Patriots. Brady’s friendship with Titans head coach Mike Vrabel dates back nearly two decades, and Tennessee, which upset New England in this year’s wild-card round, has the talent to compete for a Super Bowl in 2020 after losing to the eventual champion Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game.

Brady’s representatives can begin negotiating with other teams when the NFL’s legal tampering period begins March 16. Free agency officially opens at 4 p.m. ET on March 18.

The Titans must decide by 4 p.m. ET on Thursday whether to use the franchise tag on Tannehill.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images