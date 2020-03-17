Tom Brady might play in the AFC East next season after all.

Brady on Tuesday announced he will leave the New England Patriots in free agency. Why he made that decision remains subject for debate — Robert Kraft is making his feelings quite known — but now the focus must turn toward where Brady will play in 2020.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Chargers reportedly are the frontrunners. But, during an appearance Tuesday on “SportsCenter,” ESPN’s Dan Graziano warned viewers not to count out the Miami Dolphins.

“Obviously, winning Super Bowls is important to Tom Brady,” Graziano said. ” … But I’ve been told throughout this process not to overestimate that as the strongest factor in his ultimate decision here. … Think about where he wants to live. Think about where he and his family want to live. So, you’re seeing the contenders kind of come into focus. Tampa Bay is making a strong push, we know. We’ve been told several times over the last couple days, ‘Don’t rule out the L.A. Chargers.’

“And I’ve been told several times over the last couple days not to rule out the Miami Dolphins. This is a coach that he knows in Brian Flores, and obviously they made a lot of moves yesterday to strengthen their team. They have three first-round picks. And it’s a place where Tom Brady and his family might want to go live.”

Obviously, the thought of Brady suiting up for the Dolphins is a scary one for Patriots fans.

