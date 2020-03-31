After two decades, Tom Brady’s run with the Patriots has come to an end. But even though he’s now a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it doesn’t take away from the heaps of memories he created with New England.

Each day over the next few weeks, we’ll look back on one of Brady’s best moments, counting down from No. 20 to No. 1. Now, let’s relive his No. 12 moment: Leading the Patriots to a comeback win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship Game (2017).

Tom Brady had his fair share of comebacks. And his showing against the Jacksonville Jaguars to secure a spot in his eighth Super Bowl was one of his finest.

The New England Patriots took on the Jaguars’ top-ranked defense in the AFC Championship Game during the 2017 season. That top-ranked defense, along with a career game by Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles, left the Patriots down 20-10 with just over 10 minutes to go.

Brady led the Patriots down the field — a drive that included a huge third-and-18 catch by Danny Amendola — in an effort to keep pace. Amendola proved to be the best option for Brady on the drive, catching three passes, including a touchdown grab to cut New England’s deficit to 20-17 with 8:47 left.

The Patriots’ ensuing drive came up short, as they were forced to punt. But Brady got one more drive, and he sure made it count.

The Patriots started at the Jaguars’ 30-yard line. And in just four plays, Brady found his trusted target, Amendola, on a strike in the back of the end zone for the game-winning touchdown.

The Patriots’ comeback was complete following the extra point. The 24-20 win propelled Brady and the Patriots to their second straight Super Bowl appearance.

