Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Michael Chavis is keeping busy while the Major League Baseball season is on hold.

The Boston Red Sox infielder isn’t able to take batting practice with his teammates while the world waits for the coronavirus outbreak to get under control. But he showed his Instagram followers how he’s still keeping in shape while players wait word on when the 2020 season will begin.

Chavis on Tuesday posted a video of him destroying a wiffle ball in his neighborhood while encouraging fans to “find the positives.”

“Since the Green Monster isn’t available at the moment I’ll be social distancing balls across these trees until baseball is back. 🤷‍♂️ I’m taking advantage of this opportunity to get away from all the noise of everyday life and get outside away from screens,” the caption read. “It’s been extremely refreshing and actually enjoyable. Find the positives they’re always out there! Everybody stay positive and safe out there!”

Check out the video:

Hopefully, Red Sox fans will be able to watch Chavis hit some over the Green Monster sooner rather than later.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images