Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots spent the first week of free agency rebuilding the middle class of their roster, bringing aboard role players and potential sleepers while steering clear the big-ticket stars.

In other words, business as usual.

Though this week featured the unprecedented departure of quarterback Tom Brady, the Patriots’ four additions — wide receiver Damiere Byrd, defensive tackle Beau Allen, safety Adrian Phillips and fullback Danny Vitale — followed a familiar script.

With the notable exception of 2017, which saw New England scoop up the top cornerback on the market (Stephon Gilmore) and trade a first-round pick for a star wideout (Brandin Cooks), Bill Belichick and his staff typically lay low during the first few days of the new league year.

Here’s a look at how their pickups during the first five days of free agency — beginning with Day 1 of the legal tampering period — compare to previous years’ hauls:

2020:

Damiere Byrd

Beau Allen

Adrian Phillips

Danny Vitale

2019:

Matt LaCosse

Terrence Brooks

Mike Pennel

Bruce Ellington

Maurice Harris

Michael Bennett (trade)

2018:

Danny Shelton (trade)

Jason McCourty (trade)

Adrian Clayborn

Jeremy Hill

Matt Tobin

2017:

Stephon Gilmore

Dwayne Allen (trade)

Brandin Cooks (trade)

Lawrence Guy

Kony Ealy (trade)

2016:

Chris Hogan

Frank Kearse

Ramon Humber

2015:

Jabaal Sheard

Jonathan Freeny

Chimdi Chekwa

2014:

None

The Patriots have made a number of impact additions after the initial rush, however.

In 2014, they signed cornerbacks Darrelle Revis and Brandon Browner and receiver Brandon LaFell during the second week of free agency, and all three played key roles for their Super Bowl XLIX championship squad. Other notable second-wavers include Chris Long (2016), Martellus Bennett (2016), Rex Burkhead (2017) and Cordarrelle Patterson (2018).

The current-day Patriots still have several roster holes to fill, most notably at tight end and linebacker. They’re also expected to add at least one additional quarterback to compete with Jarrett Stidham and Cody Kessler.

Thumbnail photo via Stan Szeto/USA TODAY Sports Images