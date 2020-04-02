Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The mayor of Buffalo, N.Y. may be happy to see Tom Brady leaving the New England Patriots and thus, the AFC East.

The Buffalo Bills general manager, however, said he’ll miss playing the six-time Super Bowl Champion.

“I didn’t expect Tom Brady to leave (New England), I will miss us playing against him,” Brandon Beane said in an interview with WGRZ-TV. “You always want to take down the best and now we won’t have that chance.”

It’s a shame, because the Bills certainly have leveled up this offseason. Most notably by acquiring elite receiver Stephon Diggs.

Still, Beane doesn’t necessarily think the moves automatically will make Buffalo the best team in the division.

“I think it’s comical that people are writing off the Patriots. The team to beat in the division is the Pats. I think it’s funny and comical that people are writing the Patriots off — as long as Belichick is there, until we beat them, we’ve done nothing.”

Whether Beane is just being modest and respectful is up for interpretation, but there’s no doubt the AFC East just got a lot more competitive.

