All ideas are being discussed for the return of the NHL.

Jumping right into the playoffs may not be the right direction, according to the Boston Bruins president Cam Neely. Neely had a virtual town hall with season-ticket holders Thursday to discuss a number of situations, with the return of hockey not so shockingly being the main topic of discussion.

Neely believes that jumping right into the playoffs would not be something that would benefit the players in any way.

“I don’t think that would happen,” Neely said. “I don’t think the players would welcome that at all. … I would be concerned about player safety if that was the case.”

Neely also believes that some players could be wishing to play out the regular season for their own goals.

“I’m sure some of our guys had individual goals they wanted to accomplish,” Neely said.

There’s no guarantee as to when the NHL will come back, but an immediate start into the playoffs could be out of the question if Neely has any say in the matter.

