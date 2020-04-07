Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s been nearly four weeks since the NHL paused the 2019-20 season due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Now, players and staff remain in self-quarantine until at least April 15, leaving them to find creative ways to stay entertained.

Charlie McAvoy, for instance, has picked up several new hobbies while cooped up at home.

Whether it’s testing out his new rollerblades (at a proper social distance, of course), taking on art projects or cheffing it up in his new kitchen, the Boston Bruins defenseman has kept himself plenty busy during the indefinite layoff. He’s even gotten into the whole “Tiger King” craze, and has a couple of other shows he wants to check out too.

So yeah, it’s safe to say he’s winning the war on boredom.

“I’m really just trying to make the most of every day, trying to find new things to keep me preoccupied,” McAvoy said in a video posted Monday by the NHL. “… I hope everyone is staying safe (and) staying healthy and really making the most of this time.”

Clearly, McAvoy is making the most of his time.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports