The New England Patriots’ offseason, by and large, has been highlighted by departures.

This trend continued Monday, but not via trade or free-agent signing.

James Develin announced his retirement from the NFL after 10 seasons in the league. In a statement published to his official Instagram page, Develin noted “unforeseen complications” with the neck injury he sustained last season was a major factor in deciding to hang up his cleats.

Several current and former Patriots commented on Develin’s post to express their appreciation for the three-time Super Bowl champion. Julian Edelman did so with a post to his own Instagram in which he salutes New England’s longtime fullback.

Develin became the Patriots’ starting FB in the 2013 season after joining the team the year prior. In addition to the trio of titles, Develin was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2017.

With the 31-year-old bound for retirement, Jakob Johnson and Dan Vitale now are the only active fullbacks on the Patriots’ roster.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images