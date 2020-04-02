Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Brady family has officially relocated to Florida after quarterback Tom Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady is renting a house in Davis Islands, Fla., that was built by former New York Yankees shortstop and current Miami Marlins president Derek Jeter, the Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud confirmed Thursday. The news was first reported by Tampa radio host JP Peterson.

Brady’s new house is 30,000 square feet, according to Stroud. It’s a seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom waterfront property with a pool, two boat lifts, an entertainment room and a billiard room.

Davis Islands is located 15 minutes away from Raymond James Stadium where the Buccaneers play and where their practice facility is located.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images