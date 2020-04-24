Major League Baseball released its findings on the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday.

After over 100 days of investigating the Red Sox for stealing signs, the MLB handed out its punishment to the team, stripping it of a second-round draft pick, suspending replay operator J.T. Watkins through the 2020 postseason and also from doing the same job in 2021 and banning Alex Cora through the 2020 playoffs, although that is just for his conduct as a member of the Houston Astros organization.

Red Sox president Sam Kennedy spoke Wednesday about the findings and also Cora. To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “NESN After Hours,” presented by People’s United Bank.