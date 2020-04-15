Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Patriots last season failed to adequately address the void at tight end Rob Gronkowski left behind.

Peter Schrager believes it should be New England’s first order of business next Thursday.

The Patriots, of course, could go a few different directions with their first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, but Schrager likes the idea of Bill Belichick and Co. going after a big-bodied, do-it-all tight end: Florida Atlantic’s Harrison Bryant.

“First time you’ve seen Bryant’s name in the first round of a mock draft? Don’t be shocked — I can see it happening,” Schrager wrote for NFL.com “New England has tried to get Jared Cook and Hayden Hurst in back-to-back offseasons, with no success. Bryant is a big body who can both catch balls and block. He isn’t Gronk, but no one is. What he can be is a building block for whomever Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels groom to be the QB of the future.”

For what it’s worth, NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlien tabs San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle as Bryant’s NFL comparison. Zierlein believes Bryant’s athleticism, football smarts and willingness to block makes him one of the more well-rounded tight ends in this year’s class. The prospect pool at the position isn’t robust, but Bryant’s makeup seemingly would make him a natural fit in Foxboro.

The 2020 draft will kick off April 23 and run through April 25.

Thumbnail photo via Chris Humphreys/USA TODAY Sports Images