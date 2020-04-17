Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NESN has been re-airing some of the Boston Bruins’ most memorable wins from their 2011 Stanley Cup run as professional sports in the United States remain paused due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

But we’re not just re-broadcasting the games. Several members from the Bruins 2011 squad are taking over the team’s Twitter account to answer some questions from fans, too.

This time, it’s Andrew Ference’s turn to take the reins Thursday night during NESN’s airing of Game 3 between the B’s and Vancouver Canucks in the Stanley Cup Final. And the former Boston blueliner didn’t hold back while rewatching the game.

You can find the entire takeover on the team’s Twitter feed, and check out some of the best commentary and answers from Ference below.



No matter how Vancouver played, Ference said the mood in the B’s locker room was “surprisingly consistent” across each of the Stanley Cup Final games.

Pretty surprisingly consistent across most games. It didn't really change. We were a group that when it was game time, we were pretty serious. Not much joking around. Guys would take turns speaking up. ^AF@NESN | #WatchWithABruin https://t.co/MopjQ2M7eh — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 17, 2020

One of the big difference-makers, believe it or not, was Shawn Thornton.

Thorty can always tell his grandkids that he came in for the Cup Final for Seguin, who’s been to the All-Star Game how many times now?! ^AF@NESN | #WatchWithABruin — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 17, 2020

Thorty was pretty vocal, was on the louder end. And when Zee or Bergy would say something, it was to the point and meaningful. When they spoke you listened. ^AF@NESN | #WatchWithABruin https://t.co/O2r02wNg9s — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 17, 2020

Nathan Horton was knocked out of the game early after taking a brutal hit from Aaron Rome near center ice. Ference said the incident had quite the impact on the Bruins in the moment.

We were all looking around, didn’t know what to do. We were sad, mad…everything. Regular season, you’re going for blood. But it’s the Finals, we had to win the game. There was no real retribution other than the scoreboard. ^AF@NESN | #WatchWithABruin — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 17, 2020

It was tough that we weren’t getting any info either…you talk about trying to be good with emotions and locking away things, but we almost had to erase the thought of it and regroup. You see that in the second. Was impossible to get past it for a bit. ^AF#WatchWithABruin https://t.co/3Ca0dyhPhY — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 17, 2020

But once Boston scored goal No. 1 of the night, there was no looking back.

Now you can see we’re buzzing. There’s no looking back now. The crowd is crazy for the rest of the game. We were feeding off of each other. ^AF@NESN | #WatchWithABruin — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 17, 2020

And you gradually see us become more and more like jerks as the game goes on. That’s how you knew we were on. ^AF@NESN | #WatchWithABruin — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 17, 2020

In fact, Ference still has lots of love for both Zdeno Chara and Brad Marchand nearly a decade later.

Yeah, Chara he's 6-9….no, I looked up to everyone except Marchy. Seriously, lots of dinners and lunches with Bergy and Zee and still talk to them so much. Love them so much. ^AF@NESN | #WatchWithABruin https://t.co/CEOiHC9phH — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 17, 2020

Unbelievable goal. That’s young Brad Marchand, he’s a kid. To make those kinds of plays a young player. Absolutely unreal. ^AF@NESN | #WatchWithABruin — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 17, 2020

The Bruins made lots of progress during Ference’s tenure with the squad, too.

When I got traded to Boston, our biggest goal was to make people proud to wear a Bruins hat. That wasn't there when I first arrived. We wanted to create this kind of atmosphere, this kind of party. There was so much pride in that room to make it happen. ^AF#WatchWithABruin — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 17, 2020

The Bruins piled it on at the end of the third, boosting their lead to a whopping seven tallies. And Ference relished it.

Look at Bergy, so responsible, right where he should be all the time. Every coach in the league would kill to have him. ^AF@NESN | #WatchWithABruin — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 17, 2020

Crowd on their feet, Dropkicks playing. What more could you ask for?!?! ^AF@NESN | #WatchWithABruin — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 17, 2020

Just a pure party right now. Listen to the crowd! ^AF@NESN | #WatchWithABruin — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 17, 2020

I loved that we scored that power-play goal. Third and fourth line are out there. Awesome that we scored with these guys out there. ^AF@NESN | #WatchWithABruin — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 17, 2020

That was awesome. Dirty Water playing. I heard that song a lot, but I still love it! Got all the feels right now! ^AF@NESN | #WatchWithABruin — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 17, 2020

And just like that, the momentum shifted.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images