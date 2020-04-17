NESN has been re-airing some of the Boston Bruins’ most memorable wins from their 2011 Stanley Cup run as professional sports in the United States remain paused due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

But we’re not just re-broadcasting the games. Several members from the Bruins 2011 squad are taking over the team’s Twitter account to answer some questions from fans, too.

This time, it’s Andrew Ference’s turn to take the reins Thursday night during NESN’s airing of Game 3 between the B’s and Vancouver Canucks in the Stanley Cup Final. And the former Boston blueliner didn’t hold back while rewatching the game.

You can find the entire takeover on the team’s Twitter feed, and check out some of the best commentary and answers from Ference below.

No matter how Vancouver played, Ference said the mood in the B’s locker room was “surprisingly consistent” across each of the Stanley Cup Final games.

One of the big difference-makers, believe it or not, was Shawn Thornton.

Nathan Horton was knocked out of the game early after taking a brutal hit from Aaron Rome near center ice. Ference said the incident had quite the impact on the Bruins in the moment.

But once Boston scored goal No. 1 of the night, there was no looking back.

In fact, Ference still has lots of love for both Zdeno Chara and Brad Marchand nearly a decade later.

The Bruins made lots of progress during Ference’s tenure with the squad, too.

The Bruins piled it on at the end of the third, boosting their lead to a whopping seven tallies. And Ference relished it.

And just like that, the momentum shifted.

