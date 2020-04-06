Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It didn’t take long for Rob Gronkowski to win WWE gold.

The former New England Patriots tight end pinned his friend, Mojo Rawley, to win the WWE 24/7 Championship on Sunday during WrestleMania 36.

The WWE 24/7 Championship is open to anyone and can be defended at any time and anywhere as long as a referee is present. So, Gronkowski did not take part in an actual match. He’s hosting WrestleMania, which is pretaped at the WWE Performance Center without fans present this year.

Gronkowski retired from the NFL last year but continues to hint a return. Gronkowski joined WWE last month. He’s also a FOX Sports analyst in his post-playing career.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images