The opening round of the Masters Championship was supposed to begin Thursday.

Instead, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, it’s been moved to November and Tiger Woods was forced to have his Master’s dinner at home, “quarantine style,” with his family.

Sure, the pristine course will look just as beautiful with fall foliage as it does when the azalea flowers are in full bloom, but as Augusta National Golf Club is empty this week, so is the feeling golf fans have around the world.

Fortunately, ESPN senior writer Wright Thompson eloquently delivered some words we all need to hear as we miss out on the tournament this weekend. As one of the greatest sports writers of this generation, this video of Thompson narrating his essay about not having the Masters this year is well worth your time.

“It feels appropriate to ask why a golf tournament matters,” Wright narrates. “And the answer is that the Masters, like a few other things, is the way we mark the passage of time and celebrate being alive. Because we all must believe that this too shall pass.”

Watch the chill-inducing video below.

"We all must believe that this too shall pass." Wright Thompson's essay on what would have been the opening round of @TheMasters gave us chills. pic.twitter.com/qBj03n4MUw — ESPN (@espn) April 9, 2020

Wright, we really hope you’re right.

Thumbnail photo via Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports Images