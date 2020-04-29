Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen apparently were feeling spiritual Tuesday afternoon.

Bundchen took to Instagram to offer a rather deep message — something she often does. And Brady, whose view on life has become more similar to Bundchen’s in recent years, mirrored her sentiments in the comments section.

Take a look:

“We cannot control what is happening around us. We can only control our reactions. Every moment we can chose to be more loving, more compassionate — to ourselves, to each other, and to our planet. We can choose to share a smile, or a loving thought, with someone, even from afar. Our thoughts and our words have immense power…let’s use them consciously, with extra kindness, so we create loving energy that touches everyone around us. ❤️”

And here’s Brady’s comment:

“Where your concentration goes, your energy flows, and that’s what grows.”

Deep stuff, guys. Real deep.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images