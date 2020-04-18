The CT Sun did well in the 2020 WNBA Draft, earning some notably high praise from The Worldwide Leader despite only having a pair of second-round selections.

The Sun, who drafted Kaila Charles at No. 23 overall and Juicy Landrum at No. 35, were given one of the five highest grades by ESPN’s Mechelle Voepel — an A.

Here’s what Voepel wrote:

With two low picks, you couldn’t have expected a lot from the Sun, who were the WNBA runners-up last year. Yet both their selections are wise choices who could have a chance at making the team.

Charles was the top scorer this season for the Terrapins, who projected as a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. She doesn’t shoot the 3-pointer, and that’s a knock against her, but coach Curt Miller still really likes her game. And he has had success integrating players who might not be conventional fits at positions. The opposite of Charles, Landrum specializes in the 3-pointer; she made an NCAA single-game women’s record 14 this past season. Her skill from behind the arc should give her at least a chance of making the roster.

Both the Dallas Wings and Minnesota Lynx were given an A-plus grade while the Washington Mystics and Los Angeles Sparks joined the Sun in earning an A.

The New York Liberty, who earned a B-plus, selected Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu with the No. 1 overall pick.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images