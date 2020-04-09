Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

David Ortiz earlier this week encouraged Boston to come through “clutch” in the ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, the Red Sox reminded everyone why those words were so fitting by posting a throwback video featuring all of Ortiz’s walk-off hits with Boston.

Enjoy. Because why not?

Ortiz is arguably the greatest clutch hitter in Major League Baseball history, and the video below highlights some of his most memorable moments in a Boston uniform.

This video is the perfect way for Red Sox fans to get their hardball fix, as the COVID-19 outbreak obviously has thrown a wrench into the sports calendar, and it’s unclear at this point when the 2020 MLB season will begin.

For now, everyone should continue to practice social distancing in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. And what better way to pass the time than to relive some of Big Papi’s amazing late-game heroics?

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images