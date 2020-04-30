Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

You could craft an argument that Andy Dalton would be a great fit for the Patriots next season.

But is New England the ideal landing spot for the veteran QB, who reportedly is being released by the Cincinnati Bengals?

Louis Riddick apparently doesn’t believe so. Rather, the ESPN football analyst believes the Jacksonville Jaguars make more sense for the 32-year-old Dalton.

“Would think Jaguars for QB Andy Dalton before Patriots,” Riddick tweeted. “Why? New Jags OC Jay Gruden was in Cincy when they drafted him.”

Whether Gruden’s presence in Jacksonville matters to Dalton is anyone’s guess. It certainly is more of a direct coaching connection than the Patriots could offer, however.

In any event, both franchises reportedly have interest in Dalton. Perhaps inconceivably, the inaugural Andy Dalton sweepstakes apparently are upon us.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports