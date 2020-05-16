Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With the Massachusetts stay-at-home order potentially being lightened next week, that could be a good sign for basketball.

Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge reportedly is hopeful that the team will be able to re-open its practice facility next week with restrictions if the order is softened.

With stay-at-home orders beginning to be lifted throughout the country, as many as 22 NBA practice facilities could be open in the very near future.

For more, check out the “Need To Know” video above from “NESN After Hours,” presented by People’s United Bank.