Manny Ramirez was one of the greatest right-handed hitters of his generation, amassing 555 home runs, 1,831 RBI and a .312 batting average throughout his playing career.

His former Boston Red Sox teammate David Ortiz spoke with Gradum Baseball hitting academy and talked about how Ramirez used plate approach and discipline to succeed on the field.

Hear his answer in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images