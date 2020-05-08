The New England Patriots won’t kick off their season for another four-plus months, but Devin McCourty is here to set the tone for the campaign.

NFL Films on marked the release of the 2020 regular season schedule Thursday by sharing video of one of the Patriots safety’s pregame hype speeches. Viewers of the video can watch McCourty firing up his fellow defensive backs prior to a game during the 2017 season by reminding them all how hard they had worked to make their way to, or remain in New England. Take a look.

The Patriots’ 2020 schedule will begin Sept. 13 at Gillette Stadium against the Miami Dolphins in an AFC East showdown. New England’s tough slate will conclude Jan. 3 at home against the New York Jets.

McCourty re-signed with the Patriots in March on a two-year contract, which should keep his invaluable experience and motivational skills firmly in place through 2020 and beyond.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images