Until last month’s trade between the Patriots and Buccaneers, many doubted whether Rob Gronkowski ever would come out of retirement. He certainly seemed like a man totally over football during his tearful CBD announcement in August.

Well, James Harrison apparently was privy to Gronkowski’s real plans as recently as November, when the two filmed TV ad together.

“I knew then that he was going to come back,” the former Patriots linebacker recently told TMZ Sports. “He was talking about it. He was itching then. He was feeling a lot better.”

Though Harrison expected Gronkowski to end his retirement, he never foresaw the Buccaneers as a potential landing spot. Of course, everything changed once Tom Brady signed with Tampa Bay.

“Once he got there it was like, ‘Yeah, it makes sense,’ ” Harrison said.

Apparently all that seemingly insane speculation was justified.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images