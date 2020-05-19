Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jon Lester still remembers the awkwardness of one of his finest moments on the mound.

The former Boston Red Sox pitcher recalled Tuesday in an interview with MLB Network his fondest memory of the no-hitter he threw in 2008 against the Kansas City Royals. After recording the final out in the historic game, Lester remembers feeling a little unsure as Jason Varitek rushed toward him.

Lester spoke about his no-no memory on its 12th anniversary. Watch the video above for his explanation of why he felt “awkward.”

NESN will re-air Lester’s gem at 6 p.m. on Friday.

Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images