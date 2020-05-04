Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With each quarterback the New England Patriots decide to pass on, it becomes increasingly clear that they really do like Jarrett Stidham.

Andy Dalton is the latest signal-caller the Pats elected not to pursue, as Dalton signed with the Dallas Cowboys over the weekend. That came after the Patriots, as well as the Jacksonville Jaguars, initially were reported as being interested in the former Cincinnati Bengal.

Well, on Sunday, ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio indicated the Patriots didn’t appear to be one of the teams pursuing Dalton.

“Per a source with knowledge of the situation, five teams pursued Dalton,” Florio wrote in his Sunday mailbag. “None provided a direct path to a starting job in 2020. (This implies that the Patriots weren’t one of the five.) Dalton decided to go to the best team with the best chance to compete for a championship in 2020.”

To be clear, it seems like Florio is just reading between the lines, but what he’s saying makes plenty of sense.

Currently, the Patriots have Stidham and Brian Hoyer on the quarterback depth chart, as well as undrafted free agents J’Mar Smith and Brian Lewerke.

