Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The winning NFL owner’s ring from one of the most exciting Super Bowls of all time has a new owner, and wow, did it cost them.

As part of the All In Challenge, an initiative started by Philadelphia 76ers owner Michael Rubin to raise money for COVID-19 charities, Rubin’s close friend Robert Kraft decided to help out.

While athletes and celebrities came up with things and experiences to offer bidding fans in an on-line auction, the New England Patriots owner decided to give up one of his six Super Bowl rings.

Specifically, the one from the Patriots thrilling comeback victory over the Atlanta Falcons back in Super Bowl LI. And it sold for a whopping $1,025,00. Sheesh.

A great gesture for a great cause. And the winning bidder was not Vladimir Putin. pic.twitter.com/9eMc7FXMKb — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 22, 2020

That would leave Kraft with four championship rings, as Vladamir Putin apparently still has it. On a trip to Russia, Kraft showed it off to the nation’s president and Putin allegedly put it in his pocket and never gave it back.

So that being said, Kraft being willing to part with another is pretty admirable.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images