“The Last Dance” continues Sunday night.

Following the re-airs of Episodes 3 and 4, ESPN will debut Episode 5 of its 10-part Michael Jordan documentary series. Episode 6 will premier immediately after.

The two episodes will offer an inside look at Jordan’s relationship with late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, as well as how and when Jordan came to the realization that he was ready to retire.

Yeah, we’re excited, too.

Here’s how and when to watch Episode 5 of “The Last Dance” online and on TV:

When: Sunday, May 3 at 9 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images