Editor’s Note: May 10 marks the 50th anniversary of Boston Bruins legend Bobby Orr’s iconic, 1970 Stanley Cup Final-clinching goal against the St. Louis Blues. In the lead up to the anniversary, NESN.com is remembering that team and Orr’s goal, which will include NESN’s airing of the “1970 Stanley Cup Playoff Rewind” on Saturday, May 9, at 8 p.m. ET. On May 10, NHL Network will air “The 1970 Bruins: Big Bad & Bobby” a documentary celebrating that team. Click here for more Bruins coverage.

Bobby Orr is pretty much the coolest person ever, right?

Not only is he arguably the greatest player in NHL history. He’s also, by all accounts, the nicest guy on the planet, with seemingly every Boston Bruins fan having an awesome story about the time he or she bumped into the legendary defenseman.

The tales of Orr’s humility are almost as prevalent as the chronicles of his on-ice dominance. The total package makes him an icon in Boston, where he achieved immense success with the Bruins while setting the standard for how professional athletes should strive to conduct themselves outside the lines.

The next bad thing said about Orr will be among the first, and we’re reminded of this every so often when No. 4 pops up in the news. Take, for instance, this week’s 50th anniversary of the Bruins’ 1970 Stanley Cup team, which has prompted an outpouring of admiration for Orr, the man who famously took flight after burying the St. Louis Blues with a series-clinching goal in Game 4 of that year’s Final.

No matter how much praise is heaped on Orr, or how many stories surface about his excellence on and off the ice, it’s all met with deep appreciation, showing exactly why he’s endeared himself to so many over the years.

This quote from Orr, who spoke Wednesday with reporters, including The Athletic’s Joe McDonald, is a perfect snapshot of what we’re talking about:

“I appreciate all the comments from the guys. I just look at it as I was one of the lucky ones who got to play a great game and played with some wonderful people throughout my career. I feel like a lucky guy. I was being paid to play a game and that’s a great position to be in. I don’t think about being the greatest; that’s certainly not my thing.”

Simple? Sure. But it’s exactly the type of message you’d expect from someone who “gets it,” specifically as it relates to playing professional sports in Boston — a city that traditionally cherishes hard work and modesty as much as physical skill — while remaining very much aware of life’s bigger picture.

Orr truly is one in a million. But you already knew that.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images