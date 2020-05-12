Longtime NFL writer Gary Myers reported Monday that a “deteriorating relationship” with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels played into Tom Brady’s decision to leave the New England Patriots.

Brady says that’s not true.

The former Patriots quarterback issued a strong rebuke to Myers’ report on Instagram, telling the author of the 2015 book “Brady Vs. Manning” to “Please stop this nonsense!” and “Please be more responsible with reporting.”

“19 years together and brothers for life,” Brady wrote, including McDaniels’ handle and a heart emoji.

Here was the exact wording of Myers’ report:

Hard to present an order of why Tom Brady didn't want to return to Patriots. But one thing has been very much overlooked, according to an excellent source: His deteriorating relationship with OC Josh McDaniels. Tom was worn out by Josh after all these years. That surprised me. — Gary Myers (@GaryMyersNY) May 11, 2020

So, in my opinion, here's why Brady is not in NE, in no order:

*Was worn out by Belichick. Not fun in NE

*Create competition with BB to see who could win SB without the other

*Tired of McDaniels

*Wanted more $ & more than a 1-year deal

*Talent around him diminished

*Warm weather — Gary Myers (@GaryMyersNY) May 11, 2020

This is for @OMFonWEEI. In no way did I walk back my info. Just saying not blaming Brady for what happened in relationship w/Josh. I did criticize him for not throwing to some receivers. 2 different issues. Not concerned about Brady reax. He understands how the business works. https://t.co/LADda2ctyo — Gary Myers (@GaryMyersNY) May 11, 2020

McDaniels served on the Patriots’ coaching staff for 16 of Brady’s 20 seasons in New England and coached the QB directly for 13 of those.

“I have so much gratitude for Tom Brady,” McDaniels said in March after Brady left the Patriots to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. “He has made me a better coach and more importantly a better person. He has always been genuinely kind and caring to me and my family. Yet, at the same time, I have never met anyone as demanding and relentless in his pursuit of improvement, perfection and championships.

“His work ethic and drive propelled our offense and our team to perform at the very highest level throughout his career. He represented all of us with class and integrity. We will miss his passion and intensity, his character and wisdom, and his preparation and diligence. I will miss all the meetings, FaceTimes, emails and texts in our pursuit of a good play. He always performed his best in the most critical times under the most significant pressure. I have never coached a tougher player in my career.”

