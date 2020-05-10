Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Washington Post has received quite a bit of flack for something the outlet published Sunday.

The article, tweeted by @PostSports and written by Norman Chad, was accompanied by a message that read: “The pandemic has reminded us: We don’t need more sports in our lives — we need less.”

Less sports at a time when we haven’t had anything besides virtual drafts, free agency and (recently) Korean baseball for nearly two months? Well, you can imagine Twitter didn’t take too kindly to the idea.

Here’s what some had to say, with their best memes:

Wrong. You can delete now — Corey (@CsSchneid) May 10, 2020

We couldn’t agree (with Twitter) more. We’re eagerly waiting a return, too.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images