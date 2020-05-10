The Washington Post has received quite a bit of flack for something the outlet published Sunday.
The article, tweeted by @PostSports and written by Norman Chad, was accompanied by a message that read: “The pandemic has reminded us: We don’t need more sports in our lives — we need less.”
Less sports at a time when we haven’t had anything besides virtual drafts, free agency and (recently) Korean baseball for nearly two months? Well, you can imagine Twitter didn’t take too kindly to the idea.
Here’s what some had to say, with their best memes:
— Kim Jong-unthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) May 10, 2020
— Hell Tuve (@MillwallFCEO) May 10, 2020
— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) May 10, 2020
— Social Distancer (@aarond23) May 10, 2020
— Anthony (@Back2TheHotel) May 10, 2020
— riverboat a-ron (@shutupCole) May 10, 2020
— Kevin Belbey (@KevinBelbey) May 10, 2020
— Tim England (@tengland_150) May 10, 2020
— The Fan 3.0 🌰 🔴HI🔴 🌰 (@CWGCLEBuckeyes) May 10, 2020
— David Helman (@HelmanDC) May 10, 2020
Wrong. You can delete now
— Corey (@CsSchneid) May 10, 2020
— Pup Jo (@PupJo3) May 10, 2020
— Derek Kudjer (@koojababy) May 10, 2020
We couldn’t agree (with Twitter) more. We’re eagerly waiting a return, too.
More NFL: Mike Lombardi Says ‘Timing Is Not Right’ For Cam Newton To Join Patriots
Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images