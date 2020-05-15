Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Many can’t see Cam Newton winding up in New England, but those opinions seem to have nothing to do with the quarterback’s talent.

It’s been suggested Newton’s personality would make him a bad fit with the Patriots. The star signal-caller thrives in the spotlight when he’s on top, but he’s caught plenty of flak for how he’s handled himself after losses or amid adversity.

Still, Willie McGinest, who played six seasons under Bill Belichick in Foxboro, believes the Patriots could make it work with Newton. After all, Belichick in the past has found success with players who didn’t fit the mold of the “Patriot Way” before arriving to New England.

“…I think that Bill Belichick has handled so many different personalities that they would coexist,” McGinest said Thursday on FOX Sports 1’s “Speak For Yourself.” “It would be a great working relationship. I’m just telling you guys right now, there is a lot of respect from the Patriots organization when it comes to Cam Newton. They have played several times and Cam Newton has showed out and played at a high level every single time they’ve played.”

McGinest very well could be correct, but it’s tough to imagine the Patriots bringing on Newton at this point. All signs point to the franchise moving forward with Jarrett Stidham, who’s in line to make his first career start come Week 1.

