Eli Manning knows he’s had Tom Brady’s number for quite some time now, and he hasn’t let him forget it, either.

The former New York Giants quarterback defeated Brady not once, but twice in the Super Bowl in a matter of four years, two losses that still make New England Patriots fans cringe. And while the Giants’ most recent Super Bowl victory occurred more than eight years ago, Manning found a way to troll Brady yet again.

Manning took to Twitter on Sunday armed with a video parodying a promo for the hit Netflix docuseries “Tiger King” that’s sure to make Brady fans cringe and haters rejoice. He even got Rick Kirkham, the former producer of the now-defunct “JoeExoticTV,” to make a special cameo.

Check it out:

Good stuff.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images