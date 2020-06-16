When the NHL eventually returns to game action, it all but certainly will be without fans in the arena.

As a result, one of the idea that’s been speculated is the possibility of there being more natural on-ice sound in television broadcasts, which will allow fans at home to hear far more of the players speaking during games.

During a Zoom call with media Tuesday, Boston Bruins defenseman John Moore was asked for his thoughts on possibly having more microphones at ice level, and his response was pretty thoughtful.

“I look at — and I (was) not a big fan before this of the UFC — but I saw the first fight with no fans, and you really got an appreciation for — you heard everything and it made it, it added an element to watching it. It added an element of appreciation to the art of it all,” Moore said. “I think a big part of this is going to be the presentation at a media and entertainment level to try and attract the most viewers we can, and I think it would be great for the sport if there’s increased microphones, cameras what have you that can deliver a better product to people who otherwise may have wanted to be in the stadium.”

He then finished his response by ribbing Marchand.

“Obviously you think of a guy like Marchy who might win an Emmy with some of the stuff they might pick up with him, but I’m all for it.”

Marchand is regarded as both the best and worst trash talker in the league, so hearing him on the ice far more often likely would be quite the treat for fans.

