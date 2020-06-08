Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Julian Edelman apparently is angry and motivated ahead of his first season without Tom Brady.

An anonymous New England Patriots player recently told NFL Media’s Mike Giardi about Edelman’s mindset this offseason. And, well, it sounds like the 34-year-old receiver is ready to wage war on his haters.

“Julian is Julian,” the player told Giardi. “He hates excuses. He hates to lose. He’s already got the red ass about this season. People thinking we’re no good and (that) he’s just a product of Brady.”

Asked one #Patriot about Julian Edelman's mindset this season. JE's been a regular at throwing sessions. "Julian is Julian. He hates excuses. He hates to lose. He's already got the red ass about this season. People thinking we're no good and (that) he's just a product of Brady." — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) June 8, 2020

Edelman reportedly has met with Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham frequently throughout the offseason. Many anticipate Stidham will replace Brady as the starter in New England.

Regardless of who’s under center for the Patriots, they probably can bank on getting the best version of Edelman on Day 1.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images